3414 East Tere Street

MOVE IN READY! Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with over 2500 SQFT of living space! The eat-in kitchen has all appliances, extended cabinets, granite countertops and opens to the family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Separate formal dining room and living room. Master suite is downstairs and has a separate walk in shower and garden tub, dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. The other bedrooms are also spacious. The backyard is a dream!! Beautiful pool w/fence. Huge in size and has turf area and grass area. Extended patio and firepit seating area. This is a great backyard for entertaining. HOME INCLUDES SOLAR PANELS/POOL MAINTENANCE and LANDSCAPER!! Rent is $2650+Tax. 1yr minimum lease. Pets ok by Owner approval and $300 pet fee. Listed by Renters Warehouse.