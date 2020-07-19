All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 4 2019 at 5:34 PM

3414 East Tere Street

3414 East Tere Street · No Longer Available
Location

3414 East Tere Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY! Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with over 2500 SQFT of living space! The eat-in kitchen has all appliances, extended cabinets, granite countertops and opens to the family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Separate formal dining room and living room. Master suite is downstairs and has a separate walk in shower and garden tub, dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. The other bedrooms are also spacious. The backyard is a dream!! Beautiful pool w/fence. Huge in size and has turf area and grass area. Extended patio and firepit seating area. This is a great backyard for entertaining. HOME INCLUDES SOLAR PANELS/POOL MAINTENANCE and LANDSCAPER!! Rent is $2650+Tax. 1yr minimum lease. Pets ok by Owner approval and $300 pet fee. Listed by Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 East Tere Street have any available units?
3414 East Tere Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 East Tere Street have?
Some of 3414 East Tere Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 East Tere Street currently offering any rent specials?
3414 East Tere Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 East Tere Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 East Tere Street is pet friendly.
Does 3414 East Tere Street offer parking?
No, 3414 East Tere Street does not offer parking.
Does 3414 East Tere Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 East Tere Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 East Tere Street have a pool?
Yes, 3414 East Tere Street has a pool.
Does 3414 East Tere Street have accessible units?
No, 3414 East Tere Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 East Tere Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 East Tere Street does not have units with dishwashers.
