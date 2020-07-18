All apartments in Phoenix
3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:00 AM

3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive

3407 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3407 East Rockwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY FOR LEASE JUST MINUTES TO PARADISE COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND HWY 51 ACCESS. Great kitchen complete with premium gas stove and oven, microwave, refrigerator, complete laundry , gas fireplace, covered patio and 2 car garage. Soaring living room ceiling and vaulted master bedroom ceiling, ceiling fans, north/south exposure, community pool & spa. Two blocks to PV college, PV golf course, close to 51 hwy and 101 loop, Shopping and dining at Desert Ridge. Very quiet neighborhood, pets are ok with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive have any available units?
3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
