3407 E ROCKWOOD Drive

Amenities
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY FOR LEASE JUST MINUTES TO PARADISE COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND HWY 51 ACCESS. Great kitchen complete with premium gas stove and oven, microwave, refrigerator, complete laundry , gas fireplace, covered patio and 2 car garage. Soaring living room ceiling and vaulted master bedroom ceiling, ceiling fans, north/south exposure, community pool & spa. Two blocks to PV college, PV golf course, close to 51 hwy and 101 loop, Shopping and dining at Desert Ridge. Very quiet neighborhood, pets are ok with landlord approval.