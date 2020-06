3373 E TANGLEWOOD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

THIS IS IT! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING WATERFRONT ESTATE IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AHWATUKEE COMMUNITY OF LAKEWOOD. THIS HUGE LOT HASV EXCEPTIONAL WATER VIEWS FROM KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM & MASTER. PHENOMENAL FLOOR PLAN FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS, 2 MASTER SUITES, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN SHOWCASES HIGH GRADE GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND BREAKFAST ROOM. OVERSIZED MAIN MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WILL LEAVE YOU BREATHLESS AS IT FEATURES A LARGE BALCONY, WITH 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS. AMAZING BACKYARD FEATURES. LANDLORD WIL PAY FOR POOL AND YARD MAINTENANCE.