All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3356 E KELTON Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3356 E KELTON Lane
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

3356 E KELTON Lane

3356 East Kelton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3356 East Kelton Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**Totally New Inside** Great North Phoenix Neighborhood. 3 Bed, 2 Bath 2CG. Modern Gray paint color walls. Vaulted ceilings and split bedroom floor plan. New Solid Floors throughout, New Baseboards. Ceramic Plank Tile in kitchen, entryway and bathrooms, Wood laminate floors in family room, hallways and bedrooms. No Carpeting. Features New White High Gloss Kitchen Cabinets and Solid Slab Counters, under mount Stainless Steel Sink.Brand New Stainless Steel Samsung Appliances, Double Sinks in Master Bathroom, New Vanities, Solid Slab Counters. All new plumbing fixtures,and toilets. New light fixtures. New outlets,light switches, New brushed nickel door hardware. New 2'' Window blinds in all rooms. French doors to low maintenance yard w covered patio. Move in and enjoy this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3356 E KELTON Lane have any available units?
3356 E KELTON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3356 E KELTON Lane have?
Some of 3356 E KELTON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3356 E KELTON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3356 E KELTON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3356 E KELTON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3356 E KELTON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3356 E KELTON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3356 E KELTON Lane offers parking.
Does 3356 E KELTON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3356 E KELTON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3356 E KELTON Lane have a pool?
No, 3356 E KELTON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3356 E KELTON Lane have accessible units?
No, 3356 E KELTON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3356 E KELTON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3356 E KELTON Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College