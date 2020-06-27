3356 E KELTON Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

**Totally New Inside** Great North Phoenix Neighborhood. 3 Bed, 2 Bath 2CG. Modern Gray paint color walls. Vaulted ceilings and split bedroom floor plan. New Solid Floors throughout, New Baseboards. Ceramic Plank Tile in kitchen, entryway and bathrooms, Wood laminate floors in family room, hallways and bedrooms. No Carpeting. Features New White High Gloss Kitchen Cabinets and Solid Slab Counters, under mount Stainless Steel Sink.Brand New Stainless Steel Samsung Appliances, Double Sinks in Master Bathroom, New Vanities, Solid Slab Counters. All new plumbing fixtures,and toilets. New light fixtures. New outlets,light switches, New brushed nickel door hardware. New 2'' Window blinds in all rooms. French doors to low maintenance yard w covered patio. Move in and enjoy this home