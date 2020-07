Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Amazing location! Charming home in historic Medlock Place. Home is available furnished if desired, or furnishings can be removed. Beautifully remodeled with open floorplan and tasteful upgrades. Great proximity to everything Central Phoenix has to offer, dining, shopping, night life, light rail, etc. Rent includes landscape service, internet, directv, water, irrigation, and basic gas.