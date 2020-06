3341 E LONG LAKE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SINGLE LEVEL HOME W/POOL IN THE BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF LAKEWOOD. FLEX ROOM AT FRONT OF HOUSE COULD BE FORMAL LIVING/DINING, OFFICE, PLAYROOM, ETC. KITCHEN IS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM & FEATURES A CENTER ISLAND W/SEATING & GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. FAMILY ROOM HAS A FRENCH DOOR TO COVERED PATIO & LUSH TROPICAL BACKYARD W/SPARKLING PEBBLE TEC POOL & GRASS PLAY AREA. SHUTTERS IN KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM & MASTER SUITE. SPACIOUS MASTER FEATURES SITTING AREA, WALK-IN CLOSET, SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB, DUAL VANITIES & FRENCH DOOR TO PATIO & POOL. BEAUTIFUL LAKE COMMUNITY WITH PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS, KYRENE SCHOOLS, AND A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, AND FREEWAYS. WELCOME HOME!