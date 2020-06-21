3339 East North Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This wonderfully updated home is located on a private cul de sac with a huge backyard. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and USB port outlets to charge your toys. The open floor plan has plenty of space with ceramic tile floors, newer windows and slider to exit to the backyard. 3 good sized bedrooms with wood laminate flooring and ceiling fan in each room. Other features include an inside laundry room and built in cabinets in the 2 car garage. You will love this private property to relax and enjoy the Arizona weather. Tenant pays all utilities, Pets are OK. Schedule a showing today.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.