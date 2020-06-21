All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:50 PM

3339 East North Lane

3339 East North Lane · (602) 900-8656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3339 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This wonderfully updated home is located on a private cul de sac with a huge backyard. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and USB port outlets to charge your toys. The open floor plan has plenty of space with ceramic tile floors, newer windows and slider to exit to the backyard. 3 good sized bedrooms with wood laminate flooring and ceiling fan in each room. Other features include an inside laundry room and built in cabinets in the 2 car garage. You will love this private property to relax and enjoy the Arizona weather. Tenant pays all utilities, Pets are OK. Schedule a showing today.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 East North Lane have any available units?
3339 East North Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3339 East North Lane have?
Some of 3339 East North Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 East North Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3339 East North Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 East North Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3339 East North Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3339 East North Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3339 East North Lane does offer parking.
Does 3339 East North Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 East North Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 East North Lane have a pool?
No, 3339 East North Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3339 East North Lane have accessible units?
No, 3339 East North Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 East North Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3339 East North Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
