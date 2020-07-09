All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3337 West Edgemont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3337 West Edgemont Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:50 PM

3337 West Edgemont Avenue

3337 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3337 West Edgemont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 West Edgemont Avenue have any available units?
3337 West Edgemont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3337 West Edgemont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3337 West Edgemont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 West Edgemont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3337 West Edgemont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3337 West Edgemont Avenue offer parking?
No, 3337 West Edgemont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3337 West Edgemont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 West Edgemont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 West Edgemont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3337 West Edgemont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3337 West Edgemont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3337 West Edgemont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 West Edgemont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 West Edgemont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 West Edgemont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 West Edgemont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College