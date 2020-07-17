All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3330 W CHAMBERS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3330 W CHAMBERS Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:27 AM

3330 W CHAMBERS Street

3330 West Chambers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3330 West Chambers Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful single level 3 bedroom + den/office with 2 full baths. Huge kitchen with 42'' cabinets w/crown molding, mosaic tile back splash, pantry. Split spacious suite has huge bath with his & her sinks separate shower and garden tum, water room and huge walk-in closet, Secondary bedrooms are also split. Inside laundry room. Flooring consists of Bamboo, tile and carpeting in family room and bedrooms. Plant/art niches. in entry hall and dining area. Spacious laundry room. Security system is not monitored. 2 car garage with opener and extra side storage area. Green belt is 4 homes away, complete with kids play area. Tenant agrees to maintain landscaping with-in HOA rules. Tenant pay Rental tax of 2.1%. Home is Vacant and available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 W CHAMBERS Street have any available units?
3330 W CHAMBERS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 W CHAMBERS Street have?
Some of 3330 W CHAMBERS Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 W CHAMBERS Street currently offering any rent specials?
3330 W CHAMBERS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 W CHAMBERS Street pet-friendly?
No, 3330 W CHAMBERS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3330 W CHAMBERS Street offer parking?
Yes, 3330 W CHAMBERS Street offers parking.
Does 3330 W CHAMBERS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 W CHAMBERS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 W CHAMBERS Street have a pool?
No, 3330 W CHAMBERS Street does not have a pool.
Does 3330 W CHAMBERS Street have accessible units?
No, 3330 W CHAMBERS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 W CHAMBERS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 W CHAMBERS Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College