3330 W CHAMBERS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful single level 3 bedroom + den/office with 2 full baths. Huge kitchen with 42'' cabinets w/crown molding, mosaic tile back splash, pantry. Split spacious suite has huge bath with his & her sinks separate shower and garden tum, water room and huge walk-in closet, Secondary bedrooms are also split. Inside laundry room. Flooring consists of Bamboo, tile and carpeting in family room and bedrooms. Plant/art niches. in entry hall and dining area. Spacious laundry room. Security system is not monitored. 2 car garage with opener and extra side storage area. Green belt is 4 homes away, complete with kids play area. Tenant agrees to maintain landscaping with-in HOA rules. Tenant pay Rental tax of 2.1%. Home is Vacant and available.