3329 E Palm Ln

This charming, beautifully updated, 1950?s ranch style home is move-in ready. Backyard includes fenced pool, large play area and RV gate. Kitchen features European style cabinets, quartz slab counters, stainless appliances, glass back splash, recessed lighting, built-in microwave and above-counter shelving. Spacious bonus room with lots of natural light leads to 375 sq ft detached artist studio/garage. Master bedroom features walk-in shower, mirror with framed lighting, private toilet room, walk-in closet & sitting area. Ungraded lighting, fixtures & sliding barn doors throughout. Side of garage could easily transform to a patio garden. Home has dual pane windows, new roof and re plastered pool. Ring home security system is installed ? tenant is responsible for service contract. Close to Airport, Downtown, Camelback Corridor, Zoo & much more. Garage/studio is not included in square footage. Washer & dryer will be included. Window treatment installation is in progress. Will be cleaned and rekeyed before move in.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



