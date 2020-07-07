All apartments in Phoenix
3329 E Palm Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3329 E Palm Ln

3329 East Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3329 East Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21a88ad007 ----
This charming, beautifully updated, 1950?s ranch style home is move-in ready. Backyard includes fenced pool, large play area and RV gate. Kitchen features European style cabinets, quartz slab counters, stainless appliances, glass back splash, recessed lighting, built-in microwave and above-counter shelving. Spacious bonus room with lots of natural light leads to 375 sq ft detached artist studio/garage. Master bedroom features walk-in shower, mirror with framed lighting, private toilet room, walk-in closet & sitting area. Ungraded lighting, fixtures & sliding barn doors throughout. Side of garage could easily transform to a patio garden. Home has dual pane windows, new roof and re plastered pool. Ring home security system is installed ? tenant is responsible for service contract. Close to Airport, Downtown, Camelback Corridor, Zoo & much more. Garage/studio is not included in square footage. Washer & dryer will be included. Window treatment installation is in progress. Will be cleaned and rekeyed before move in.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

1 Years

Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 E Palm Ln have any available units?
3329 E Palm Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 E Palm Ln have?
Some of 3329 E Palm Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 E Palm Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3329 E Palm Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 E Palm Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3329 E Palm Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3329 E Palm Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3329 E Palm Ln offers parking.
Does 3329 E Palm Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3329 E Palm Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 E Palm Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3329 E Palm Ln has a pool.
Does 3329 E Palm Ln have accessible units?
No, 3329 E Palm Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 E Palm Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 E Palm Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

