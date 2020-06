Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Owner reviewing multiple applications -Currently Tenant Occupied-Great Priced Rental Home with a Pool! Nice corner lot with RV Gate and Diving Pool and Pool Service is included in the rent**Neutral Decor**3 Bedrooms and 1.75 Baths**Tile throughout except the Bedrooms**Living Room and Family Room**Eat-In Kitchen with tile countertops, flat top range, stainless steelrefrigerator and dishwasher**Inside Laundry room**Close to schools, shopping and public transportation**