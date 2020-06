Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Move-in ready home on a large beautiful lot with mature landscaping. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. No neighbors across the street. Hard flooring throughout. Freshly updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite type countertops, new oven range, and dishwasher. Conveniently located just minutes from freeways & nearby Grand Canyon University & Glendale College, by shopping, + close to vibrant downtown Glendale.