All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3308 East Thunderbird Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3308 East Thunderbird Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:11 PM

3308 East Thunderbird Road

3308 East Thunderbird Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3308 East Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 East Thunderbird Road have any available units?
3308 East Thunderbird Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3308 East Thunderbird Road currently offering any rent specials?
3308 East Thunderbird Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 East Thunderbird Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 East Thunderbird Road is pet friendly.
Does 3308 East Thunderbird Road offer parking?
Yes, 3308 East Thunderbird Road offers parking.
Does 3308 East Thunderbird Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 East Thunderbird Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 East Thunderbird Road have a pool?
Yes, 3308 East Thunderbird Road has a pool.
Does 3308 East Thunderbird Road have accessible units?
No, 3308 East Thunderbird Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 East Thunderbird Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 East Thunderbird Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 East Thunderbird Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 East Thunderbird Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College