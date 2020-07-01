Rent Calculator
3307 E FREMONT Road
3307 East Fremont Road
No Longer Available
Location
3307 East Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is being offered for lease. Wonderful gated community with pool, spa and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3307 E FREMONT Road have any available units?
3307 E FREMONT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3307 E FREMONT Road have?
Some of 3307 E FREMONT Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3307 E FREMONT Road currently offering any rent specials?
3307 E FREMONT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 E FREMONT Road pet-friendly?
No, 3307 E FREMONT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3307 E FREMONT Road offer parking?
Yes, 3307 E FREMONT Road offers parking.
Does 3307 E FREMONT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 E FREMONT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 E FREMONT Road have a pool?
Yes, 3307 E FREMONT Road has a pool.
Does 3307 E FREMONT Road have accessible units?
No, 3307 E FREMONT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 E FREMONT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 E FREMONT Road has units with dishwashers.
