All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3251 W Mohawk Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3251 W Mohawk Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

3251 W Mohawk Lane

3251 West Mohawk Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3251 West Mohawk Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Accepted Application - will change to pending upon lease signature. Adorable 2BA/2BA, single level home with 1CG and private yard with low maintenance landscaping. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and opens to the Family Room/Dining Area. There is an additional Living Room too in this spacious unit. All new dual pane windows and slider. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have new vanities, countertops, fixtures and resurfaced tubs/showers. Additional updates include: carpet in bedrooms, wood-look vinyl plank in all main living areas, ceiling fans and freshly painted interior. Easy access to 101 and I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 W Mohawk Lane have any available units?
3251 W Mohawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 W Mohawk Lane have?
Some of 3251 W Mohawk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 W Mohawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3251 W Mohawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 W Mohawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3251 W Mohawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3251 W Mohawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3251 W Mohawk Lane offers parking.
Does 3251 W Mohawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 W Mohawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 W Mohawk Lane have a pool?
No, 3251 W Mohawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3251 W Mohawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 3251 W Mohawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 W Mohawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 W Mohawk Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College