3251 W Mohawk Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Accepted Application - will change to pending upon lease signature. Adorable 2BA/2BA, single level home with 1CG and private yard with low maintenance landscaping. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and opens to the Family Room/Dining Area. There is an additional Living Room too in this spacious unit. All new dual pane windows and slider. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have new vanities, countertops, fixtures and resurfaced tubs/showers. Additional updates include: carpet in bedrooms, wood-look vinyl plank in all main living areas, ceiling fans and freshly painted interior. Easy access to 101 and I-17.