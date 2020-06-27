All apartments in Phoenix
3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane
3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane

3239 East Cottonwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3239 East Cottonwood Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
No Application Fees! This amazing Ahwatukee home has so many upgrades it's impossible to list them all. This home features four bedrooms with the master bedroom on the main floor and other bedrooms on the second floor. Separate living room, family room with fireplace and dining rooms offer tons of living space. Large open kitchen includes dining area, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets, granite counter tops, huge island, stainless steel appliances including gas range, refrigerator, stove-top microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom suite features direct access to the backyard, separate tub and shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. The backyard paradise includes large diving pool with travertine tile throughout, custom built barbecue & bar with granite counter tops. Three car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane have any available units?
3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane have?
Some of 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane offers parking.
Does 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane has a pool.
Does 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3239 E COTTONWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
