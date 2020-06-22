All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3237 East Maldonado Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3237 East Maldonado Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3237 East Maldonado Drive

3237 East Maldonado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3237 East Maldonado Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
GREAT 2 Bed / 2 Bath in Ravenswood in Phoenix!

This home is conveniently located near the 10! It has a 2 car garage and desert landscaping! The interior has two-tone paint, nice flooring and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has lots of cabinet storage space and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a separate shower and tub and a walk-in closet. The backyard has pavers and a large covered patio! CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 East Maldonado Drive have any available units?
3237 East Maldonado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 East Maldonado Drive have?
Some of 3237 East Maldonado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 East Maldonado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3237 East Maldonado Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 East Maldonado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3237 East Maldonado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3237 East Maldonado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3237 East Maldonado Drive does offer parking.
Does 3237 East Maldonado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 East Maldonado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 East Maldonado Drive have a pool?
No, 3237 East Maldonado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3237 East Maldonado Drive have accessible units?
No, 3237 East Maldonado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 East Maldonado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 East Maldonado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College