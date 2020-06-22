3237 East Maldonado Drive

Amenities

GREAT 2 Bed / 2 Bath in Ravenswood in Phoenix!



This home is conveniently located near the 10! It has a 2 car garage and desert landscaping! The interior has two-tone paint, nice flooring and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has lots of cabinet storage space and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a separate shower and tub and a walk-in closet. The backyard has pavers and a large covered patio! CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.