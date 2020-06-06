All apartments in Phoenix
3235 E ROMA Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

3235 E ROMA Avenue

3235 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Arcadia Lite
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3235 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming Move-In ready FURNISHED 3 bedroom / 3 bath / 1 car garage remodeled home in the heart of the Camelback Corridor! New wide plank wood floors everywhere except 2 bedrooms. New Kitchen w quartz counters / subway tile/ new stainless steel appliances. Eat-in Kitchen opens to sunny Great Room. Separate GR w/ french doors that open onto sparkling self cleaning pool. Gorgeous yard w citrus trees. Generous Master Suite with wood floors/ crown molding/ french doors. Fresh Master Bath with large walk in shower/ double sinks/ Carrara marble floors/ quartz countertops. Split Master Suite offers full sized laundry & large walk in closet. Minutes from Provisions Coffee/ Chop Shop/ The Collins/ DryBar/ Matt's Big Breakfast--the best schools, dining & shopping in the Camelback Corridor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 E ROMA Avenue have any available units?
3235 E ROMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 E ROMA Avenue have?
Some of 3235 E ROMA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 E ROMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3235 E ROMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 E ROMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3235 E ROMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3235 E ROMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3235 E ROMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3235 E ROMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 E ROMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 E ROMA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3235 E ROMA Avenue has a pool.
Does 3235 E ROMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3235 E ROMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 E ROMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3235 E ROMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
