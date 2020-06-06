3235 E ROMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming Move-In ready FURNISHED 3 bedroom / 3 bath / 1 car garage remodeled home in the heart of the Camelback Corridor! New wide plank wood floors everywhere except 2 bedrooms. New Kitchen w quartz counters / subway tile/ new stainless steel appliances. Eat-in Kitchen opens to sunny Great Room. Separate GR w/ french doors that open onto sparkling self cleaning pool. Gorgeous yard w citrus trees. Generous Master Suite with wood floors/ crown molding/ french doors. Fresh Master Bath with large walk in shower/ double sinks/ Carrara marble floors/ quartz countertops. Split Master Suite offers full sized laundry & large walk in closet. Minutes from Provisions Coffee/ Chop Shop/ The Collins/ DryBar/ Matt's Big Breakfast--the best schools, dining & shopping in the Camelback Corridor!