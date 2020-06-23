All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3220 E MONTE VISTA Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3220 E MONTE VISTA Road

3220 East Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3220 East Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious centrally located home with updated kitchen and newer black appliances. Large covered patio and huge back yard for entertaining. Located right off the 202- easy access to anywhere in town! Enjoy living in a Smart Home, a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your doors, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road have any available units?
3220 E MONTE VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road have?
Some of 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3220 E MONTE VISTA Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road offer parking?
No, 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road does not offer parking.
Does 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road have a pool?
No, 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 E MONTE VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College