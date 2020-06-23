3220 E MONTE VISTA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious centrally located home with updated kitchen and newer black appliances. Large covered patio and huge back yard for entertaining. Located right off the 202- easy access to anywhere in town! Enjoy living in a Smart Home, a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your doors, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.