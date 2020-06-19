All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 322 N 13TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
322 N 13TH Place
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

322 N 13TH Place

322 North 13th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

322 North 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All utilities included! Looking for a short commute to work in downtown? Detached for privacy, spacious one bed apartment for rent in a completely remodeled triplex. Located in the highly sought-after Garfield Historic District, this apartment is a mere mile and a half away from the center of downtown phoenix; close to an array of restaurants, entertainment, shopping and exciting nightlife! Easy access to freeways to get around the valley. Close proximity to ASU, Banner Health, and sporting arenas. Great great opportunity to live in a sleek Sonoran Desert apartment. Look at the photos!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 N 13TH Place have any available units?
322 N 13TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 N 13TH Place have?
Some of 322 N 13TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 N 13TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
322 N 13TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 N 13TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 322 N 13TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 322 N 13TH Place offer parking?
No, 322 N 13TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 322 N 13TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 N 13TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 N 13TH Place have a pool?
No, 322 N 13TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 322 N 13TH Place have accessible units?
No, 322 N 13TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 322 N 13TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 N 13TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College