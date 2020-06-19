322 N 13TH Place

Amenities

All utilities included! Looking for a short commute to work in downtown? Detached for privacy, spacious one bed apartment for rent in a completely remodeled triplex. Located in the highly sought-after Garfield Historic District, this apartment is a mere mile and a half away from the center of downtown phoenix; close to an array of restaurants, entertainment, shopping and exciting nightlife! Easy access to freeways to get around the valley. Close proximity to ASU, Banner Health, and sporting arenas. Great great opportunity to live in a sleek Sonoran Desert apartment. Look at the photos!!