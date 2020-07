Amenities

Great North Phoenix home in the Ultra popular North32 corridor of North Phoenix*3 larger bedrooms, 2.5 bath* Built in the 1990's With Tile roof & Stucco* Exterior was just fully painted* High ceilings* Nice kitchen that opens to the family room* 2 car garage* Covered patio* Easy care landscape front and back with citrus trees* Cul De Sac lot* Great PV Schools* Walk or bike to hip restaurants 32 Shea, Tap House Kitchen, Press Coffee & Zipps* Close to freeways, parks and shopping!!