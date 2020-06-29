All apartments in Phoenix
3217 W Fremont Rd.

3217 W Fremont Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3217 W Fremont Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
*TEXT Nichole to schedule viewing*

BRAND NEW NEW Single Story Home in Gated Community! High Design and Energy Efficient great room split floorplan. Gorgeous Kitchen with Dining, Walk-In Pantry, Island, and Granite Counter! Beautifully upgraded white cabinets and black appliances. Designer tile throughout and plush carpet in bedrooms. Master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, and extra linen closet! Spacious separate laundry room! Fully PAVER driveway and front walkway!

This beautiful neighborhood offers three parks, playgrounds, ramadas with picnic tables, BBQ grills, and a large open space for recreation. Cesar Chavez Park is at the doorstep of the community offering a library, baseball fields, lake and walking trails. Santolina residents have quick access to schools, shopping, entertainment, employment, and professional sports via the nearby I-10 and I-17 freeways.

12 Month Minimum

*Move-In Requires:
$1550 1st Month's Rent
$1550 Security Deposit
$500 Cleaning Deposit
2.3% Phoenix City Tax

All Deposits are Refundable.
$150 lease admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 W Fremont Rd. have any available units?
3217 W Fremont Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 W Fremont Rd. have?
Some of 3217 W Fremont Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 W Fremont Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3217 W Fremont Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 W Fremont Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 W Fremont Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3217 W Fremont Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3217 W Fremont Rd. offers parking.
Does 3217 W Fremont Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 W Fremont Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 W Fremont Rd. have a pool?
No, 3217 W Fremont Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3217 W Fremont Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3217 W Fremont Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 W Fremont Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 W Fremont Rd. has units with dishwashers.

