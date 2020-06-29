3217 W Fremont Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

*TEXT Nichole to schedule viewing*



BRAND NEW NEW Single Story Home in Gated Community! High Design and Energy Efficient great room split floorplan. Gorgeous Kitchen with Dining, Walk-In Pantry, Island, and Granite Counter! Beautifully upgraded white cabinets and black appliances. Designer tile throughout and plush carpet in bedrooms. Master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, and extra linen closet! Spacious separate laundry room! Fully PAVER driveway and front walkway!



This beautiful neighborhood offers three parks, playgrounds, ramadas with picnic tables, BBQ grills, and a large open space for recreation. Cesar Chavez Park is at the doorstep of the community offering a library, baseball fields, lake and walking trails. Santolina residents have quick access to schools, shopping, entertainment, employment, and professional sports via the nearby I-10 and I-17 freeways.



12 Month Minimum



*Move-In Requires:

$1550 1st Month's Rent

$1550 Security Deposit

$500 Cleaning Deposit

2.3% Phoenix City Tax



All Deposits are Refundable.

$150 lease admin fee due at lease signing.