3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home to this gorgeous home. Bring your bags and come stay at this furnished rental. Splash in the pool at this single story on those warm evenings. This home located on a corner lot! Upon entering you will note vaulted ceilings and an elegant fireplace in the front room. Travel to the eat-in kitchen and see a gas stove/range and a kitchen island with a breakfast bar. The Master suite boasts access to the patio and a walk-in closet. In addition, there is an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, a separate shower and tub, and a private toilet room. Enjoy close proximity to groceries and dining options!