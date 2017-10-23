All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:53 PM

3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue

3202 East Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3202 East Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this gorgeous home. Bring your bags and come stay at this furnished rental. Splash in the pool at this single story on those warm evenings. This home located on a corner lot! Upon entering you will note vaulted ceilings and an elegant fireplace in the front room. Travel to the eat-in kitchen and see a gas stove/range and a kitchen island with a breakfast bar. The Master suite boasts access to the patio and a walk-in closet. In addition, there is an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, a separate shower and tub, and a private toilet room. Enjoy close proximity to groceries and dining options!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue have any available units?
3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue have?
Some of 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3202 E DESERT COVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
