3201 W ADOBE DAM Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful spacious home with stunning mountain view and outstanding location! Perfect floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath at one end of the home, Master bedroom split at the other side, and den or 5th room with 1/2 bath separated from the others. Two huge living rooms, one with gas fireplace. At the heart of the home is a spacious eat-in kitchen with large island, lots of cabinet and counter space, pantry and desk nook. Easy to maintain rock landscape in the backyard plus big covered patio with torches for enjoying evenings outdoors. Convenient shed for storage, 3 car garage, plus driveway parking for 5 or more! Located close to hiking trails, Goelet AC Beuf Community Center, Adobe Dam Regional park, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Golf Courses, Victory Lane and AZ Sports Complex.