Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

3201 W ADOBE DAM Road

3201 West Adobe Dam Road · No Longer Available
Location

3201 West Adobe Dam Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Adobe Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious home with stunning mountain view and outstanding location! Perfect floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath at one end of the home, Master bedroom split at the other side, and den or 5th room with 1/2 bath separated from the others. Two huge living rooms, one with gas fireplace. At the heart of the home is a spacious eat-in kitchen with large island, lots of cabinet and counter space, pantry and desk nook. Easy to maintain rock landscape in the backyard plus big covered patio with torches for enjoying evenings outdoors. Convenient shed for storage, 3 car garage, plus driveway parking for 5 or more! Located close to hiking trails, Goelet AC Beuf Community Center, Adobe Dam Regional park, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Golf Courses, Victory Lane and AZ Sports Complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road have any available units?
3201 W ADOBE DAM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road have?
Some of 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road currently offering any rent specials?
3201 W ADOBE DAM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road pet-friendly?
No, 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road offer parking?
Yes, 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road offers parking.
Does 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road have a pool?
No, 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road does not have a pool.
Does 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road have accessible units?
No, 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 W ADOBE DAM Road has units with dishwashers.
