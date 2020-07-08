320 E. Willetta - #12

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

Incredible apartment in the downtown arts district. This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is gorgeous, with tile and wood flooring throughout.



Unit features:

* Large living room

* Dining room

* Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator

* Large bedroom with walk in closet

* Central AC & heat

* Tile throughout

* Gated building

* 1 assigned carport parking space

* Coin operated laundry on site



Available now. Owner pays water, sewer and garbage. Tenant pays gas, electric and $25 RUBS. Small dogs under 25 pounds and indoor cats only. One year lease term and security deposit is $400 on approved application. Pet deposit is $200.00 ($100.00 non-refundable).



Please contact Claudiu at 623-282-5353 or email at Claudiu@aimrent.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Incredibly charming, private building. Urban charm, but country quiet! Security Call-Box, Gated, and great neighbors make this a great place to call home.