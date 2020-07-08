320 E. Willetta - #12

Amenities
Incredible apartment in the downtown arts district. This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is gorgeous, with tile and wood flooring throughout.
Unit features:
* Large living room
* Dining room
* Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator
* Large bedroom with walk in closet
* Central AC & heat
* Tile throughout
* Gated building
* 1 assigned carport parking space
* Coin operated laundry on site
Available now. Owner pays water, sewer and garbage. Tenant pays gas, electric and $25 RUBS. Small dogs under 25 pounds and indoor cats only. One year lease term and security deposit is $400 on approved application. Pet deposit is $200.00 ($100.00 non-refundable).
Please contact Claudiu at 623-282-5353 or email at Claudiu@aimrent.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
Incredibly charming, private building. Urban charm, but country quiet! Security Call-Box, Gated, and great neighbors make this a great place to call home.