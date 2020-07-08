All apartments in Phoenix
320 E. Willetta - #12

320 E Willetta St · No Longer Available
Location

320 E Willetta St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Evergreen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Incredible apartment in the downtown arts district. This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is gorgeous, with tile and wood flooring throughout.

Unit features:
* Large living room
* Dining room
* Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator
* Large bedroom with walk in closet
* Central AC & heat
* Tile throughout
* Gated building
* 1 assigned carport parking space
* Coin operated laundry on site

Available now. Owner pays water, sewer and garbage. Tenant pays gas, electric and $25 RUBS. Small dogs under 25 pounds and indoor cats only. One year lease term and security deposit is $400 on approved application. Pet deposit is $200.00 ($100.00 non-refundable).

Please contact Claudiu at 623-282-5353 or email at Claudiu@aimrent.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
Incredibly charming, private building. Urban charm, but country quiet! Security Call-Box, Gated, and great neighbors make this a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 E. Willetta - #12 have any available units?
320 E. Willetta - #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 E. Willetta - #12 have?
Some of 320 E. Willetta - #12's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 E. Willetta - #12 currently offering any rent specials?
320 E. Willetta - #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 E. Willetta - #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 E. Willetta - #12 is pet friendly.
Does 320 E. Willetta - #12 offer parking?
Yes, 320 E. Willetta - #12 offers parking.
Does 320 E. Willetta - #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 E. Willetta - #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 E. Willetta - #12 have a pool?
Yes, 320 E. Willetta - #12 has a pool.
Does 320 E. Willetta - #12 have accessible units?
No, 320 E. Willetta - #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 E. Willetta - #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 E. Willetta - #12 has units with dishwashers.

