All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 317 East Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
317 East Catalina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

317 East Catalina Drive

317 East Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Central Avenue Corridor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

317 East Catalina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom in Central Phoenix! This home is conveniently located near the 10 and walking distance to light rail, downtown Phoenix, restaurants, shops, museums, hospitals, parks, and Phoenix country club. This home has beautiful landscaping. The kitchen has wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is the perfect place for entertaining! It has beautiful grass and BBQ area! Call before this home is gone!

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com

View our available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Qualifications and Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

- Visit our website for additional information

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 East Catalina Drive have any available units?
317 East Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 317 East Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 East Catalina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 East Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 East Catalina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 317 East Catalina Drive offer parking?
No, 317 East Catalina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 317 East Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 East Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 East Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 317 East Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 East Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 East Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 East Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 East Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 East Catalina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 East Catalina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College