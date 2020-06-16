3150 E BEARDSLEY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful home in the gated community of Los Paseos! You must see this townhome which includes 3 large bedrooms with balconies, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car attached garage. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs, and direct entry garage. Great location as well - close to the community pool, walking paths and parks, community college, bus route, shopping, restaurants, Desert Ridge, Mayo Clinic and freeways. In addition to the pool, the community offers a Spa & BBQ & beautiful green areas.