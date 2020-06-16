All apartments in Phoenix
3150 E BEARDSLEY Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:46 AM

3150 E BEARDSLEY Road

3150 East Beardsley Road · (602) 373-8404
Location

3150 East Beardsley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1361 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful home in the gated community of Los Paseos! You must see this townhome which includes 3 large bedrooms with balconies, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car attached garage. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs, and direct entry garage. Great location as well - close to the community pool, walking paths and parks, community college, bus route, shopping, restaurants, Desert Ridge, Mayo Clinic and freeways. In addition to the pool, the community offers a Spa & BBQ & beautiful green areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road have any available units?
3150 E BEARDSLEY Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road have?
Some of 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
3150 E BEARDSLEY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road does offer parking.
Does 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road has a pool.
Does 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3150 E BEARDSLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
