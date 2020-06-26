All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:46 AM

3140 E Coolidge Street

3140 East Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

3140 East Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
In the heart of Camelback Corridor!! Charming red brick ranch on large corner lot. Nice open floor plan which feels larger than it is, lots of light. Living / dining room w/ french doors to great private yard. Eat-in kitchen with updated white kitchen cabinetry, new sink & faucet. All 3 bedrooms have great closets and laminate wood flooring. Master with new vanity. Rent includes landscaping. Walk/ bike to all of the hot spots - Chop Shop, Tarbells, LGO! Close to 51 freeway/ airport/ hiking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 E Coolidge Street have any available units?
3140 E Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 E Coolidge Street have?
Some of 3140 E Coolidge Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 E Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
3140 E Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 E Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
No, 3140 E Coolidge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3140 E Coolidge Street offer parking?
No, 3140 E Coolidge Street does not offer parking.
Does 3140 E Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 E Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 E Coolidge Street have a pool?
No, 3140 E Coolidge Street does not have a pool.
Does 3140 E Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 3140 E Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 E Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 E Coolidge Street has units with dishwashers.
