3140 E Coolidge Street

Amenities
In the heart of Camelback Corridor!! Charming red brick ranch on large corner lot. Nice open floor plan which feels larger than it is, lots of light. Living / dining room w/ french doors to great private yard. Eat-in kitchen with updated white kitchen cabinetry, new sink & faucet. All 3 bedrooms have great closets and laminate wood flooring. Master with new vanity. Rent includes landscaping. Walk/ bike to all of the hot spots - Chop Shop, Tarbells, LGO! Close to 51 freeway/ airport/ hiking!