3140 E Coolidge Street

In the heart of Camelback Corridor!! Charming red brick ranch on large corner lot. Nice open floor plan which feels larger than it is, lots of light. Living / dining room w/ french doors to great private yard. Eat-in kitchen with updated white kitchen cabinetry, new sink & faucet. All 3 bedrooms have great closets and laminate wood flooring. Master with new vanity. Rent includes landscaping. Walk/ bike to all of the hot spots - Chop Shop, Tarbells, LGO! Close to 51 freeway/ airport/ hiking!