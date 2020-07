Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Just remodeled, new paint, carpet, window coverings (most windows), new granite counter tops, and SS appliances - 3 bedroom with pool - two car garage - open great room plan - easy access to the 101 and 51 - close to Paradise Valley Community college - one small pet only, under 35lbs, no cats - nice northeast Phoenix area