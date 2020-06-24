All apartments in Phoenix
3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue

3135 E Fairmount Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3135 E Fairmount Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Central Location in walking distance to dining, shopping and fitness. Newly remodeled featuring stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile back splash, ceiling fan(s) and upgraded fixtures. Stand in shower with rain shower head and beautiful tile surround. Lots of windows to enjoy natural light, linen space and more. Stack-able washer and dryer in home. Front patio with darling gate. Single level smaller community; don't delay. *Water included in rent* Tenant to verify all facts and schools. PJ Hussey lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
No, 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
