3134 W FOOTHILL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love this beautifully maintained North Phoenix home! Features include vaulted ceilings, faux painted living room, two tone paint throughout, walk-in closet, ceramic tile floors everywhere except carpeted bedrooms. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Covered patio opens up to landscaped back yard. Low maintenance desert front landscape on a clean and quiet street. Great home within walking distance to elementary school and easy access to I-17 & Loop 101. Storage shed in backyard. **Pets upon owner approval** City Tax 2.3% plus 2% monthly admin fee.