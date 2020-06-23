3134 W FOOTHILL Drive

Amenities
You will love this beautifully maintained North Phoenix home! Features include vaulted ceilings, faux painted living room, two tone paint throughout, walk-in closet, ceramic tile floors everywhere except carpeted bedrooms. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Covered patio opens up to landscaped back yard. Low maintenance desert front landscape on a clean and quiet street. Great home within walking distance to elementary school and easy access to I-17 & Loop 101. Storage shed in backyard. **Pets upon owner approval** City Tax 2.3% plus 2% monthly admin fee.