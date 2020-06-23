All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3134 W FOOTHILL Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

3134 W FOOTHILL Drive

3134 West Foothill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3134 West Foothill Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love this beautifully maintained North Phoenix home! Features include vaulted ceilings, faux painted living room, two tone paint throughout, walk-in closet, ceramic tile floors everywhere except carpeted bedrooms. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Covered patio opens up to landscaped back yard. Low maintenance desert front landscape on a clean and quiet street. Great home within walking distance to elementary school and easy access to I-17 & Loop 101. Storage shed in backyard. **Pets upon owner approval** City Tax 2.3% plus 2% monthly admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive have any available units?
3134 W FOOTHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive have?
Some of 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3134 W FOOTHILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive offer parking?
No, 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive have a pool?
No, 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3134 W FOOTHILL Drive has units with dishwashers.

