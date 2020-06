Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN DESIRABLE AREA!! HOME FEATURES LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINMENT, AND LOTS OF WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHT TO SHINE THROUGHOUT. ALSO, A HUGE SIZE BACKYARD, AND A FIRE PLACE TO KEEP YOU WARM ON THOSE COLD CHILLY NIGHTS. HOME IS CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING MALLS, AND MAJOR FREEWAYS. DON'T MISS THE CHANCE TO CALL THIS ONE HOME!!