3124 E HALF HITCH Place
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:16 PM

3124 E HALF HITCH Place

3124 E Half Hitch Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3124 E Half Hitch Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular mid-century modern home with sliding glass telescopic doors taking advantage of the indoor/outdoor living spaces for a true sonoran paradise. Premium lot with breathtaking mountain views and front pavers give this home excellent curb appeal. Private backyard embodies covered patio with surround sound, travertine pavers, htd pool with Prizma auto chemical control, ramada, faux grass, and an outdoor kitchen area with sink, granite, and direct gas SS BBQ. Gourmet eat-in kitchen incorporates quartz tops, glass tile backsplash, SS Whirlpool appliances, butler's pantry, and an island with breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Other features include 30x6 wood look tile flooring, spacious den, bonus room, mud room with storage, water filtration system, and family room with surround... sound speakers. Master bath has ceramic tile flooring, dual sinks, makeup vanity, deep soaker tub, large walk-in closet, and a walk-in shower with frameless glass enclosure. Secondary baths have granite tops, undermount sinks, and shower/tub combos. This upgraded home has everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 E HALF HITCH Place have any available units?
3124 E HALF HITCH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 E HALF HITCH Place have?
Some of 3124 E HALF HITCH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 E HALF HITCH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3124 E HALF HITCH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 E HALF HITCH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3124 E HALF HITCH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3124 E HALF HITCH Place offer parking?
Yes, 3124 E HALF HITCH Place offers parking.
Does 3124 E HALF HITCH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 E HALF HITCH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 E HALF HITCH Place have a pool?
Yes, 3124 E HALF HITCH Place has a pool.
Does 3124 E HALF HITCH Place have accessible units?
No, 3124 E HALF HITCH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 E HALF HITCH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 E HALF HITCH Place has units with dishwashers.
