3124 E HALF HITCH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spectacular mid-century modern home with sliding glass telescopic doors taking advantage of the indoor/outdoor living spaces for a true sonoran paradise. Premium lot with breathtaking mountain views and front pavers give this home excellent curb appeal. Private backyard embodies covered patio with surround sound, travertine pavers, htd pool with Prizma auto chemical control, ramada, faux grass, and an outdoor kitchen area with sink, granite, and direct gas SS BBQ. Gourmet eat-in kitchen incorporates quartz tops, glass tile backsplash, SS Whirlpool appliances, butler's pantry, and an island with breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Other features include 30x6 wood look tile flooring, spacious den, bonus room, mud room with storage, water filtration system, and family room with surround... sound speakers. Master bath has ceramic tile flooring, dual sinks, makeup vanity, deep soaker tub, large walk-in closet, and a walk-in shower with frameless glass enclosure. Secondary baths have granite tops, undermount sinks, and shower/tub combos. This upgraded home has everything you need!