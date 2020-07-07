All apartments in Phoenix
3123 N 53rd Prkwy
3123 N 53rd Prkwy

3123 North 53rd Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3123 North 53rd Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
REMODELED 3 Bed 2 Bath HOUSE Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 3123 N 53rd PKWY, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Subdivision: Maryvale Terrace,

Totally Remodeled ranch style home in the heart of Phoenix.This home is in exceptional condition.Nice and Cozy and close to everything!!!! Interior and Exterior is freshly painted, new 20x20 porcelain tile,neutral carpeting,6 panel doors,oak cabinets in the kitchen,Ceiling Fans in every room,all new fixtures in baths.Covered Patio is perfect for your outdoor entertaining.Large backyard and plenty of room to play.Tons of storage...Too much to list.....

Cross Streets: 51st Ave./Thomas Road Directions: From Thomas Rd.,North on 51st Ave., left on Earl,right on 53rd parkway.

Rental properties are leasing very quickly please contact me directly.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4441348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 N 53rd Prkwy have any available units?
3123 N 53rd Prkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 N 53rd Prkwy have?
Some of 3123 N 53rd Prkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 N 53rd Prkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3123 N 53rd Prkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 N 53rd Prkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 N 53rd Prkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3123 N 53rd Prkwy offer parking?
No, 3123 N 53rd Prkwy does not offer parking.
Does 3123 N 53rd Prkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 N 53rd Prkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 N 53rd Prkwy have a pool?
No, 3123 N 53rd Prkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3123 N 53rd Prkwy have accessible units?
No, 3123 N 53rd Prkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 N 53rd Prkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 N 53rd Prkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

