3123 N 53rd Prkwy

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REMODELED 3 Bed 2 Bath HOUSE Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 3123 N 53rd PKWY, Phoenix, AZ 85031



Subdivision: Maryvale Terrace,



Totally Remodeled ranch style home in the heart of Phoenix.This home is in exceptional condition.Nice and Cozy and close to everything!!!! Interior and Exterior is freshly painted, new 20x20 porcelain tile,neutral carpeting,6 panel doors,oak cabinets in the kitchen,Ceiling Fans in every room,all new fixtures in baths.Covered Patio is perfect for your outdoor entertaining.Large backyard and plenty of room to play.Tons of storage...Too much to list.....



Cross Streets: 51st Ave./Thomas Road Directions: From Thomas Rd.,North on 51st Ave., left on Earl,right on 53rd parkway.



Rental properties are leasing very quickly please contact me directly.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4441348)