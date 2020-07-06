3121 W Sunland Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground

This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home with two car garage features tile flooring in all the main living areas, and has a separate living/dining and family rooms. The kitchen has an island, breakfast bar and dining nook. House has inside laundry room, full baths, and good sized bedrooms. Enjoy the private rear yard, with its patio area. House is located across the street from a great city park and playground. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pictures from a previous vacancy. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!