Phoenix, AZ
3121 W Sunland Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

3121 W Sunland Avenue

3121 West Sunland Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3121 West Sunland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home with two car garage features tile flooring in all the main living areas, and has a separate living/dining and family rooms. The kitchen has an island, breakfast bar and dining nook. House has inside laundry room, full baths, and good sized bedrooms. Enjoy the private rear yard, with its patio area. House is located across the street from a great city park and playground. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pictures from a previous vacancy. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 W Sunland Avenue have any available units?
3121 W Sunland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 W Sunland Avenue have?
Some of 3121 W Sunland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 W Sunland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3121 W Sunland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 W Sunland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 W Sunland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3121 W Sunland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3121 W Sunland Avenue offers parking.
Does 3121 W Sunland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 W Sunland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 W Sunland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3121 W Sunland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3121 W Sunland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3121 W Sunland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 W Sunland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 W Sunland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

