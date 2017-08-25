All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

3114 W ABRAHAM Lane

3114 West Abraham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3114 West Abraham Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMACULATE & UPDATED. Great Location Near I-17 & 1013 Bedroom /2 Full Baths/2 Car Garage on N/S Lot & Cul-de-Sac Street. New 2 TonePaint, 18'' Tile & Grout professionally in all areas except Bedrooms. New Carpet in allBedrooms. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Fully applianced w/Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator,Built in Microwave. Tile Kitchen Counters. Sliders from Dining Room overlook large yardwith extended covered patio. Very nice Neighborhood close to all schools, 101 Fwy, I-17, Shopping & Restaurants. Tenant to verify Schools. Owner is a R.E. Agent licensedin the State of Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane have any available units?
3114 W ABRAHAM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane have?
Some of 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3114 W ABRAHAM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane offers parking.
Does 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane have a pool?
No, 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane have accessible units?
No, 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 W ABRAHAM Lane has units with dishwashers.

