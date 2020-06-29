3111 E Osborn Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled home PLUS detached studio! - You must see the modern details inside this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home + studio suite. Large marble tile flooring & neutral carpets. The kitchen includes stainless appliances, pendant lighting, granite counters, subway tile back splash and a breakfast bar style island. Beautifully detailed bathrooms that also have granite counters and walk in showers that have been stylishly tiled. Master bedroom has barn door entrances to the master bath and huge walk in closet. The STUDIO suite (studio with kitchenette) sits independently in the back yard and has its own separate entrance. Could be used as studio space, a separate office or ''mother-in-law'' living situation. Must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5145713)