310 W FLYNN Lane

Madison School District, Near Murphy's Bridle Path, North Central Phoenix, Between the 7s! This home has so much to offer. The sellers just had the home painted - inside and out. It's fresh, clean and ready to move in. This charming home, built in 1970 has 4 bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms - 2 master bedrooms. Wood flooring, granite countertops, french doors, and built-ins make this home extra special. The 10,000+ SF lot is full of grass and trees and the home faces north and south. Bring your truck... this home has an extended length garage. Located just 2 blocks from Central and Glendale in a highly desired neighborhood where kids make their way to Madison Meadows which is just a block away. Don't miss this one!