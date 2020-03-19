All apartments in Phoenix
310 W FLYNN Lane
310 W FLYNN Lane

310 West Flynn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

310 West Flynn Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Madison School District, Near Murphy's Bridle Path, North Central Phoenix, Between the 7s! This home has so much to offer. The sellers just had the home painted - inside and out. It's fresh, clean and ready to move in. This charming home, built in 1970 has 4 bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms - 2 master bedrooms. Wood flooring, granite countertops, french doors, and built-ins make this home extra special. The 10,000+ SF lot is full of grass and trees and the home faces north and south. Bring your truck... this home has an extended length garage. Located just 2 blocks from Central and Glendale in a highly desired neighborhood where kids make their way to Madison Meadows which is just a block away. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 W FLYNN Lane have any available units?
310 W FLYNN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 W FLYNN Lane have?
Some of 310 W FLYNN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 W FLYNN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
310 W FLYNN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 W FLYNN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 310 W FLYNN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 310 W FLYNN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 310 W FLYNN Lane offers parking.
Does 310 W FLYNN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 W FLYNN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 W FLYNN Lane have a pool?
No, 310 W FLYNN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 310 W FLYNN Lane have accessible units?
No, 310 W FLYNN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 310 W FLYNN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 W FLYNN Lane has units with dishwashers.
