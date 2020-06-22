All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:05 AM

306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue

306 West Monte Cristo Avenue · (855) 371-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 West Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance while the backyard is complete with a fence, a balcony, and a covered patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting throughout, stylish tile flooring, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, and cozy bedrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and a large breakfast bar for your culinary enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have any available units?
306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have?
Some of 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does offer parking.
Does 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have a pool?
No, 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
