Phoenix, AZ
3053 N 24th Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

3053 N 24th Drive

3053 North 24th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3053 North 24th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
FULLY RENOVATED CONDO!! - Gorgeously remodeled condo home is now available for immediate move in and plush living!

Perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath Central condo! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Entire home has brand new vinyl throughout and fresh paint!
Kitchen features all brand new black and stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher! Stunning new granite countertops and new cabinets! Large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Master suite with great natural sunlight exposure!
2 car port, storage room, and a fenced patio. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.

Call today to schedule a tour at (480)485-6445

$1,095.00/mo rent + monthly 3% rental tax

$1,095.00/ security deposit

$35 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and required to carry renter's insurance.

(RLNE5486333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 N 24th Drive have any available units?
3053 N 24th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 N 24th Drive have?
Some of 3053 N 24th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 N 24th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3053 N 24th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 N 24th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3053 N 24th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3053 N 24th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3053 N 24th Drive offers parking.
Does 3053 N 24th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3053 N 24th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 N 24th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3053 N 24th Drive has a pool.
Does 3053 N 24th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3053 N 24th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 N 24th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3053 N 24th Drive has units with dishwashers.

