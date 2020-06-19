3053 N 24th Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground pool

FULLY RENOVATED CONDO!! - Gorgeously remodeled condo home is now available for immediate move in and plush living!



Perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath Central condo! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Entire home has brand new vinyl throughout and fresh paint!

Kitchen features all brand new black and stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher! Stunning new granite countertops and new cabinets! Large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Master suite with great natural sunlight exposure!

2 car port, storage room, and a fenced patio. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.



Call today to schedule a tour at (480)485-6445



$1,095.00/mo rent + monthly 3% rental tax



$1,095.00/ security deposit



$35 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and required to carry renter's insurance.



(RLNE5486333)