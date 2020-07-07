3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

NOE LEASING!!



Grandview Condos



This Community offers Washer and Dryer Included (Inside Unit)

Private Patio, two assigned parking spots per Unit.

We are a Pet Friendly Community.



Conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants, movie theater and plenty more.



Move In Specials OAC,



Water (Sewer and Trash) Bill is Included,

we provide a Quarterly Base Monthly Pest Control Service, along with a Professional Maintenance Team (with 24/7 Emergency Line)



Call our office today for more information before it's gone!