All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C

3045 East Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3045 East Grandview Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
NOE LEASING!!

Grandview Condos

This Community offers Washer and Dryer Included (Inside Unit)
Private Patio, two assigned parking spots per Unit.
We are a Pet Friendly Community.

Conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants, movie theater and plenty more.

Move In Specials OAC,

Water (Sewer and Trash) Bill is Included,
we provide a Quarterly Base Monthly Pest Control Service, along with a Professional Maintenance Team (with 24/7 Emergency Line)

Call our office today for more information before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C have any available units?
3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C have?
Some of 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C currently offering any rent specials?
3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C is pet friendly.
Does 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C offer parking?
Yes, 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C offers parking.
Does 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C have a pool?
No, 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C does not have a pool.
Does 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C have accessible units?
No, 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College