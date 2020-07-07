3045 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - C

Amenities
NOE LEASING!!
Grandview Condos
This Community offers Washer and Dryer Included (Inside Unit)
Private Patio, two assigned parking spots per Unit.
We are a Pet Friendly Community.
Conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants, movie theater and plenty more.
Move In Specials OAC,
Water (Sewer and Trash) Bill is Included,
we provide a Quarterly Base Monthly Pest Control Service, along with a Professional Maintenance Team (with 24/7 Emergency Line)
Call our office today for more information before it's gone!