304 W Turney Ave

Amenities
Remodeled for Modern Living Yet Full of Charm This 2 Bedrm Home Nestled in Historic Melrose District Features New Paint Inside & Out, Painted Concrete Floors, Coved Ceilings, Formal Living Rm, Dining Rm & Split Bedrooms. All Appliances Are Included! Also, New AC, Ceiling Fans, Updated Lights, Heat Lamp in Bath, 2' Faux Wood Blinds, is Alarm Wired, has Stainless Steel Sink & Gas Stove. Large Garage is Converted to Brightly Lit Work Room, Laundry and Storage w/ Giant Cedar Closet. New Carport Plus Loads of Off Street Parking & Lg Backyard w/ Citrus Trees. Fantastic Location w/ Wide Residential Streets Near Public Transportation, Melrose District is the Shining Star of Metro Phoenix, Renowned for Funky Shops & Eclectic Entertainment! Do not disturb current tenant please.
Application fee: $45 per adult;nAdmin fee: $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit: $200/pet;nCity tax plus admin fee total 4.3%nn 12 Months Dryer