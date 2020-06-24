All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
304 W Turney Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

304 W Turney Ave

304 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62062f309d ---- Remodeled for Modern Living Yet Full of Charm This 2 Bedrm Home Nestled in Historic Melrose District Features New Paint Inside & Out, Painted Concrete Floors, Coved Ceilings, Formal Living Rm, Dining Rm & Split Bedrooms. All Appliances Are Included! Also, New AC, Ceiling Fans, Updated Lights, Heat Lamp in Bath, 2' Faux Wood Blinds, is Alarm Wired, has Stainless Steel Sink & Gas Stove. Large Garage is Converted to Brightly Lit Work Room, Laundry and Storage w/ Giant Cedar Closet. New Carport Plus Loads of Off Street Parking & Lg Backyard w/ Citrus Trees. Fantastic Location w/ Wide Residential Streets Near Public Transportation, Melrose District is the Shining Star of Metro Phoenix, Renowned for Funky Shops & Eclectic Entertainment! Do not disturb current tenant please.

Application fee: $45 per adult;nAdmin fee: $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit: $200/pet;nCity tax plus admin fee total 4.3%nn 12 Months Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 W Turney Ave have any available units?
304 W Turney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 W Turney Ave have?
Some of 304 W Turney Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 W Turney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
304 W Turney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 W Turney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 W Turney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 304 W Turney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 304 W Turney Ave offers parking.
Does 304 W Turney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 W Turney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 W Turney Ave have a pool?
No, 304 W Turney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 304 W Turney Ave have accessible units?
No, 304 W Turney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 304 W Turney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 W Turney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

