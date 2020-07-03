3038 N 52ND Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Nice ARCADIA HOME situated in a cul de sac available for lease. This is you chance to lease in this sought after neighborhood. Bright and CLEAN, move in ready!! Lovely home with 3 bedrooms + BONUS ROOM that could be used as a 4th bedroom/ office/den. Beautiful kitchen with sparkling stainless steel appliances, great room floorplan, Spa like bathroom with both soaking tub and walk in shower. Please note, owner is in the process of converting large bath back into the 2 bath original floorplan. Carpet in bedrooms, beautiful tile in kitchen/bath, high end laminate in great room. Large grassy backyard with extended covered patio is great for entertaining. Home is fresh and clean and move-in ready.