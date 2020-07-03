All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:52 PM

3038 N 52ND Place

3038 North 52nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3038 North 52nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Nice ARCADIA HOME situated in a cul de sac available for lease. This is you chance to lease in this sought after neighborhood. Bright and CLEAN, move in ready!! Lovely home with 3 bedrooms + BONUS ROOM that could be used as a 4th bedroom/ office/den. Beautiful kitchen with sparkling stainless steel appliances, great room floorplan, Spa like bathroom with both soaking tub and walk in shower. Please note, owner is in the process of converting large bath back into the 2 bath original floorplan. Carpet in bedrooms, beautiful tile in kitchen/bath, high end laminate in great room. Large grassy backyard with extended covered patio is great for entertaining. Home is fresh and clean and move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 N 52ND Place have any available units?
3038 N 52ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3038 N 52ND Place have?
Some of 3038 N 52ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 N 52ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
3038 N 52ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 N 52ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 3038 N 52ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3038 N 52ND Place offer parking?
No, 3038 N 52ND Place does not offer parking.
Does 3038 N 52ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3038 N 52ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 N 52ND Place have a pool?
No, 3038 N 52ND Place does not have a pool.
Does 3038 N 52ND Place have accessible units?
No, 3038 N 52ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 N 52ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 N 52ND Place has units with dishwashers.

