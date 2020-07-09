All apartments in Phoenix
3036 W. Potter Dr.

3036 West Potter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3036 West Potter Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated and upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in North Phoenix. Conveniently located near schools, park, and shopping. All kitchen appliances are included. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all the high traffic areas with hardwood flooring in a bedroom and front living room. Washer/dryer included. One car attached garage. Covered patio. Pets ok with pet deposits. Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 W. Potter Dr. have any available units?
3036 W. Potter Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 W. Potter Dr. have?
Some of 3036 W. Potter Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 W. Potter Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3036 W. Potter Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 W. Potter Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3036 W. Potter Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3036 W. Potter Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3036 W. Potter Dr. offers parking.
Does 3036 W. Potter Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3036 W. Potter Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 W. Potter Dr. have a pool?
No, 3036 W. Potter Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3036 W. Potter Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3036 W. Potter Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 W. Potter Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 W. Potter Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

