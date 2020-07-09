3036 W. Potter Dr.

Amenities

Beautifully updated and upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in North Phoenix. Conveniently located near schools, park, and shopping. All kitchen appliances are included. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all the high traffic areas with hardwood flooring in a bedroom and front living room. Washer/dryer included. One car attached garage. Covered patio. Pets ok with pet deposits. Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.