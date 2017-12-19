All apartments in Phoenix
3033 N 37TH Street
3033 N 37TH Street

3033 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3033 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient Arcadia Lite location. Charming Townhouse with fantastic upgrades. One of only 14 Townhouses nestled in the quiet Well Maintained Vista Square. Eat in kitchen with beautiful back-splash, black appliances and durable laminated wood flooring throughout. Upgraded lighting, dramatic vaulted ceiling, soothing color palette with ceiling fans throughout and tile decorated fireplace distinguish the living room. This unit features an extra 1/2 bath, powder room or guest bath. Inside laundry and storage room has tile floor and the washer and dryer are included. Private covered patio for relaxing with access from living room and master bedroom. Double car port, community pool plus a dog run area. Water, Sewer, Trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

