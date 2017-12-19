3033 N 37TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient Arcadia Lite location. Charming Townhouse with fantastic upgrades. One of only 14 Townhouses nestled in the quiet Well Maintained Vista Square. Eat in kitchen with beautiful back-splash, black appliances and durable laminated wood flooring throughout. Upgraded lighting, dramatic vaulted ceiling, soothing color palette with ceiling fans throughout and tile decorated fireplace distinguish the living room. This unit features an extra 1/2 bath, powder room or guest bath. Inside laundry and storage room has tile floor and the washer and dryer are included. Private covered patio for relaxing with access from living room and master bedroom. Double car port, community pool plus a dog run area. Water, Sewer, Trash included.