Phoenix, AZ
3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive

3027 West Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3027 West Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Elegant upgrades! Gorgeous Kitchen with staggered cabinets. Granite countertops with island/breakfast bar. Beautiful Tiled backsplash. Pantry plus a closet in kitchen. Newer Tiled flooring. Blinds on windows. Tiled wall in Formal Living room. Open-Floor concept. Gorgeous Master suite has soak tub, dual sinks, Walk-in closet, new tiled floor. Large Covered patio w/ extended cement slab for patio and Large covered storage area on the side of the house. Ceiling fans thru-out the home. Bedrooms are all separated. Upgraded guest bathroom with tiled shower. Indoor laundry. Kitchen opens up to the Family Room and Dining room. Large 2 car garage with lots of cabinets for storage. Grassy backyard. CREDIT SCORE MIN REQUIRED 600. MANY APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ALREADY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive have any available units?
3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive have?
Some of 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive offers parking.
Does 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive have a pool?
No, 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
