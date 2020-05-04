3027 W LONE CACTUS Drive

Amenities

Elegant upgrades! Gorgeous Kitchen with staggered cabinets. Granite countertops with island/breakfast bar. Beautiful Tiled backsplash. Pantry plus a closet in kitchen. Newer Tiled flooring. Blinds on windows. Tiled wall in Formal Living room. Open-Floor concept. Gorgeous Master suite has soak tub, dual sinks, Walk-in closet, new tiled floor. Large Covered patio w/ extended cement slab for patio and Large covered storage area on the side of the house. Ceiling fans thru-out the home. Bedrooms are all separated. Upgraded guest bathroom with tiled shower. Indoor laundry. Kitchen opens up to the Family Room and Dining room. Large 2 car garage with lots of cabinets for storage. Grassy backyard. CREDIT SCORE MIN REQUIRED 600. MANY APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ALREADY