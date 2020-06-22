3027 E DAHLIA Drive

Amenities
Brand new remodel and beautifully decorated home to host up to 10. Two master bedrooms one upstairs, one downstairs. Comfy beds and luxurious pillows; fully stocked kitchen ready to cook and entertain. Driveway & carport parking for 6+ cars. Upstairs master suite has a walk-in closet, jetted tub and huge shower with dual heads. Large screen TVs in master bedrooms and family room with cable. Washer/dryer inside. Close to Kierland Commons/Scottsdale Quarter; great access to freeway and downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale. This house is fresh and super clean!