3027 E DAHLIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

Brand new remodel and beautifully decorated home to host up to 10. Two master bedrooms one upstairs, one downstairs. Comfy beds and luxurious pillows; fully stocked kitchen ready to cook and entertain. Driveway & carport parking for 6+ cars. Upstairs master suite has a walk-in closet, jetted tub and huge shower with dual heads. Large screen TVs in master bedrooms and family room with cable. Washer/dryer inside. Close to Kierland Commons/Scottsdale Quarter; great access to freeway and downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale. This house is fresh and super clean!