All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:09 AM

3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr

3023 West Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3023 West Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1284 square feet located in North Phoenix. The interior features a split floor plan, great room, eat in kitchen with a pantry, den, master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, vinyl and carpet flooring, full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio with extended decK and desert landscaping in the front and back yards!

Cross Streets: Deer Valley Rd & 35th Ave
Directions: East on Deer Valley, South on 31st Ave, East on Lone Cactus to the home on the Right

(RLNE4834274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr have any available units?
3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr have?
Some of 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr offers parking.
Does 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr have a pool?
No, 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr have accessible units?
No, 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College