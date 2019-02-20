3023 W. Lone Cactus Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1284 square feet located in North Phoenix. The interior features a split floor plan, great room, eat in kitchen with a pantry, den, master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, vinyl and carpet flooring, full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio with extended decK and desert landscaping in the front and back yards!



Cross Streets: Deer Valley Rd & 35th Ave

Directions: East on Deer Valley, South on 31st Ave, East on Lone Cactus to the home on the Right



