3022 E. Donner Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Nice 3 bedroom 3 bath in South Phoenix. This 3 bedroom is in a quiet gated community just off of Baseline and 32nd st. Nice large living room space with open kitchen. Unit includes all appliances and 2 car garage. Community pool and park. All new carpet and paint. Pets considered with owners prior approval and pet deposits.



Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787



$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.