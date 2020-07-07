All apartments in Phoenix
3022 E. Donner Dr.

3022 East Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3022 East Donner Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 3 bath in South Phoenix. This 3 bedroom is in a quiet gated community just off of Baseline and 32nd st. Nice large living room space with open kitchen. Unit includes all appliances and 2 car garage. Community pool and park. All new carpet and paint. Pets considered with owners prior approval and pet deposits.

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 E. Donner Dr. have any available units?
3022 E. Donner Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 E. Donner Dr. have?
Some of 3022 E. Donner Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 E. Donner Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3022 E. Donner Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 E. Donner Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 E. Donner Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3022 E. Donner Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3022 E. Donner Dr. offers parking.
Does 3022 E. Donner Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 E. Donner Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 E. Donner Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3022 E. Donner Dr. has a pool.
Does 3022 E. Donner Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3022 E. Donner Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 E. Donner Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 E. Donner Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

