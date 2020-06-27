All apartments in Phoenix
3015 N 77th Ave
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:24 AM

3015 N 77th Ave

3015 North 77th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3015 North 77th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Laurelwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Great Maryvale location at 75th Ave and Thomas! Ready for Move In 06/01/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close to Cristown Mall, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large corner lot with large back yard and RV gate. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile and carpet throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1049 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

