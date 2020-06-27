3015 N 77th Ave

Amenities

Great Maryvale location at 75th Ave and Thomas! Ready for Move In 06/01/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close to Cristown Mall, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large corner lot with large back yard and RV gate. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile and carpet throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1049 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



